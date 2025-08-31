Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arcellx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Arcellx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Arcellx by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arcellx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $69.39 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $107.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 329.93%.The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

