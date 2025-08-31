Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 28th

Get alerts:

Snowflake, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing, or deploying AI technologies—such as machine learning software, neural-network processors, robotics, or natural language processing tools. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation in AI-driven industries, though their performance can be influenced by factors like technological breakthroughs, regulatory changes, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

