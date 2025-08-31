Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $180.50 and last traded at $182.25. Approximately 1,386,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,914,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.15.

Specifically, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,365.42. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,741 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Astera Labs by 39.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,812,000 after purchasing an additional 604,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

