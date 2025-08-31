Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.8333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $43,614,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,695,000 after buying an additional 1,139,352 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $18,844,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5,408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,075,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,876 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

