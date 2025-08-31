Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.78 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $212.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,405.95. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Belsky acquired 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $251,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,715. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 539,662 shares of company stock valued at $103,608,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

