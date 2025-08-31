Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $360.00. The stock had previously closed at $288.49, but opened at $318.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Autodesk shares last traded at $313.29, with a volume of 1,006,594 shares trading hands.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,122,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.65 and its 200-day moving average is $284.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.