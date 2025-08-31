Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autonomix Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Autonomix Medical Stock Up 1.8%

AMIX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Autonomix Medical has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -2.96.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autonomix Medical will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autonomix Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autonomix Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Autonomix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

