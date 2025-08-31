Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.
HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Veritas raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.95.
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.
