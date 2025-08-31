Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $3,678,050.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

