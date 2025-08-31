Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $3,678,050.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.
NYSE:PINS opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
