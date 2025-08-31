BILL (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BILL traded as low as $46.37 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 4,481,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,759,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BILL by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BILL by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after acquiring an additional 380,509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BILL by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in BILL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

