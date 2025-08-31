Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.14.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 90.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 78,579 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 140.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

