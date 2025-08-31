BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BOX Price Performance

BOX opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.96. BOX has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,126,086.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,944.75. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BOX by 7,130.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

