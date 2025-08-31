BrightSpire Capital, Inc. $BRSP Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $754.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -290.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRSP. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

