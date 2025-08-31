Brokers Set Expectations for Boeing’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $234.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.11. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

