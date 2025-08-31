C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.4286.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Capmk cut shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In related news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,073. This represents a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $441,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,168,568 shares of company stock valued at $50,846,936. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 471,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,826,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,925 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in C3.ai by 2.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,214,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $42,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%.The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

