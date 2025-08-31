Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$96.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$108.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$106.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.18. The company has a market cap of C$98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$75.37 and a 52-week high of C$107.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.87, for a total value of C$3,005,657.73. Also, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.28, for a total value of C$858,567.89. Insiders sold a total of 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,590 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

