Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Weaker Earnings for Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEGN. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $59.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

