Capital One Financial Has Weak Estimate for FANG Q3 Earnings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3%

FANG opened at $148.76 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average is $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.