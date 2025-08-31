Capital One Financial Has Weak Outlook for NOG Q3 Earnings

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NYSE:NOG opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

