Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

NYSE:CSL opened at $386.13 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

