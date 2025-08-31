Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 282,133 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 254,186 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,000,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

