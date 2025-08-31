Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1461849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.14 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chagee in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.70 price objective on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Chagee in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Chagee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chagee in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chagee in a report on Thursday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chagee

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $13,764,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $11,302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $11,034,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $5,050,000. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $4,632,000.

Chagee Stock Down 13.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

