Charles Long Buys 354,000 Shares of Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Stock

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Long acquired 354,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £14,160.
Critical Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CMRS opened at GBX 3.74 on Friday. Critical Mineral Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -287.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.51.
Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Mineral Resources
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.