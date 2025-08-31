Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CHEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of CHEF opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,600,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

