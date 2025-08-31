Chesnara (LON:CSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 333

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 328 to GBX 333 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 320 price target on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.50.

Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 282.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £651.63 million, a PE ratio of 12,907.79 and a beta of 0.44. Chesnara has a 52-week low of GBX 238 and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.32.

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesnara had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesnara will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Howard sold 89,042 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261, for a total transaction of £232,399.62. Also, insider Steve Murray sold 41,046 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total value of £106,309.14. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

