Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 28th

Duolingo, UP Fintech, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of equity in companies that are headquartered in the People’s Republic of China or have their primary business operations there. These securities trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and can also be accessed by international investors through instruments like American depositary receipts (ADRs). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

