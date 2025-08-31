Chris Hopkinson Sells 500,000 Shares of AO World (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Hopkinson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88, for a total transaction of £440,000.

AO World Price Performance

LON:AO opened at GBX 86.30 on Friday. AO World plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £501.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.70 EPS for the quarter. AO World had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts expect that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AO World to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 to GBX 105 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

