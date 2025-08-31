Chris Hopkinson Sells 500,000 Shares of AO World (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Hopkinson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88, for a total transaction of £440,000.
AO World Price Performance
LON:AO opened at GBX 86.30 on Friday. AO World plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £501.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.
AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.70 EPS for the quarter. AO World had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts expect that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on AO
About AO World
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AO World
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.