Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.