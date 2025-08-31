Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stock Position Lowered by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,283 shares of company stock worth $21,682,525 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $703.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.30 and its 200-day moving average is $476.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $733.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

