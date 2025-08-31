Comparing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -4.11% 31.41% 10.81% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.16% 16.21% 6.99%

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Constellation Brands pays out -170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Constellation Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.96 billion 2.60 -$81.40 million ($2.39) -67.71 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $59.77 billion 1.88 $5.86 billion $3.56 17.58

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 2 8 13 1 2.54 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 1 6 3 3.20

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $212.35, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company operates in North America, Middle America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

