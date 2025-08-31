Comparing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Brands
|-4.11%
|31.41%
|10.81%
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
|12.16%
|16.21%
|6.99%
Volatility & Risk
Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Brands
|$10.96 billion
|2.60
|-$81.40 million
|($2.39)
|-67.71
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
|$59.77 billion
|1.88
|$5.86 billion
|$3.56
|17.58
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Brands
|2
|8
|13
|1
|2.54
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3.20
Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $212.35, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.
Summary
Constellation Brands beats Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company operates in North America, Middle America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.
