Comparing Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Allied Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $5.25 billion 1.20 $848.63 million $3.93 27.96 Allied Resources $160,000.00 2.83 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -8.00

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources. Allied Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chord Energy and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 1 1 10 1 2.85 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $148.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 5.02% 9.02% 5.97% Allied Resources -22.31% -2.80% -2.21%

Volatility and Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Allied Resources on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Allied Resources

(Get Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.