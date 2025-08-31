Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,888,000 after purchasing an additional 692,282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $11,494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 262,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

