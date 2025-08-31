CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 5% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $96.32 and last traded at $97.63. 10,665,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 20,467,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.79.

Specifically, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $3,104,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,153,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,216,014.50. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $94,435,524.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 393,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,575,007.11. This represents a 69.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 311,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $29,686,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Arete Research raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CoreWeave from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

