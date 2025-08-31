Corsair Gaming, Inc. $CRSR Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Corsair Gaming worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRSR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Further Reading

