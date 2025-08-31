Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.The firm had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

