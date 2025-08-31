Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

CRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 626,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 156.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 154,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRGY opened at $9.53 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.