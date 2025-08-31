Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
CRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
NYSE CRGY opened at $9.53 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.86.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
