Critical Analysis: Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baxter International and Senestech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 6 3 0 2.20 Senestech 0 1 0 1 3.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus target price of $30.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Senestech has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. Given Senestech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senestech is more favorable than Baxter International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $10.64 billion 1.19 -$649.00 million ($0.30) -82.38 Senestech $1.86 million 13.12 -$6.18 million ($5.44) -0.91

This table compares Baxter International and Senestech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senestech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senestech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senestech has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Senestech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Senestech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Senestech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -1.42% 16.96% 5.24% Senestech -289.01% -150.93% -111.41%

Summary

Baxter International beats Senestech on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

