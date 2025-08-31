Critical Contrast: Lennar (NYSE:LEN) & Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 10.72% 16.22% 10.23% Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 0 8 1 3.11 Lennar 0 14 2 1 2.24

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus price target of $76.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. Lennar has a consensus price target of $128.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Lennar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Lennar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $8.17 billion 0.83 $883.31 million $8.66 7.77 Lennar $35.44 billion 0.97 $3.93 billion $12.09 11.02

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Lennar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, the company offers financial services, title insurance, and closing settlement services. It operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

