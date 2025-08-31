CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $430.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $428.44 and last traded at $429.89. 1,630,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,714,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.