Desjardins Has Strong Forecast for RY FY2025 Earnings

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.67. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank Of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter valued at $2,599,262,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,218.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,266 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

