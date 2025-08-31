DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $212.25 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,768 shares in the company, valued at $883,558.08. This represents a 39.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

