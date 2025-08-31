Dirk Hahn Buys 364,000 Shares of Hays (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Dirk Hahn acquired 364,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, with a total value of £225,680.

Dirk Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Dirk Hahn bought 100,000 shares of Hays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £64,000.

On Friday, August 22nd, Dirk Hahn bought 30,000 shares of Hays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £19,200.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 62.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.39. Hays plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.60. The company has a market capitalization of £993.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7,011.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hays ( LON:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Analysts expect that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 target price on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.50.

Hays Company Profile

