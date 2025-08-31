Dominic Traynor Purchases 490,476 Shares of Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Stock

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Traynor purchased 490,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £19,619.04.

Get Critical Mineral Resources alerts:

Critical Mineral Resources Price Performance

LON:CMRS opened at GBX 3.74 on Friday. Critical Mineral Resources PLC has a one year low of GBX 1 and a one year high of GBX 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.