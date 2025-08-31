Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 24.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLOW stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $776.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The firm had revenue of $194.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

