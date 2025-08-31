DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.5%

DKNG stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,885 shares of company stock worth $32,227,682 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 target price on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.