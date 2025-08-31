Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Head to Head Analysis

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -55.84% -1,257.09% -46.49% One Stop Systems -25.34% -50.85% -35.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $50.65 million 0.35 -$40.62 million ($3.89) -0.07 One Stop Systems $54.69 million 2.38 -$13.63 million ($0.65) -9.15

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and One Stop Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

One Stop Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and One Stop Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 424.48%. One Stop Systems has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than One Stop Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Dragonfly Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

