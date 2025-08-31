Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $295.62 and last traded at $301.57. 470,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,049,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.78.

Specifically, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.25.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Duolingo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

