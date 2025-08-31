DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 204,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 591,841 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 326,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 76,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. DXC Technology Company. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

