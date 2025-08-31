Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.