EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.
EH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHang
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
EHang Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of EH stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.16. EHang has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EHang
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.