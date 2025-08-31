EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Get EHang alerts:

EH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHang

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

EHang Trading Down 2.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EHang by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EHang by 171.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in EHang by 3,147.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the first quarter worth $292,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EH stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.16. EHang has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.